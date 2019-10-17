Former Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has appeared to drop a hint he’s preparing for the Manchester United job by revealing he’s working to improve his English.

The Italian tactician has been out of work since leaving Juve at the end of last season, and has since been strongly linked with Man Utd by Tuttosport, with translation from the Metro.

Allegri makes sense as a proven top class appointment for the Red Devils, who are struggling badly under current boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Most United fans would surely now accept that this experiment with a club legend just isn’t working, with Solskjaer starting to show himself as too inexperienced for a job with such a big club.

The Norwegian tactician started brightly as interim manager but surely won’t last much longer if results and performances don’t improve fast.

Allegri, meanwhile, is a multiple title winner from his time in Serie A and when asked about the MUFC job he didn’t rule it out, and in fact suggested he could be keen once he learns a bit more English.

“I speak English too poorly for now, but I am learning,” he said to Przeglad Sportowy, as translated by the Metro.

This certainly sounds encouraging for United, with that aforementioned report from Tuttosport suggesting negotiations over this deal are already at an advanced stage.