Arsenal manager Unai Emery has issued a positive update on summer signing Kieran Tierney as he reveals the left-back is ready to play.

The Gunners signed Tierney from Celtic during the summer transfer window, but he arrived at the Emirates Stadium injured and has only played two games for his new club so far.

The Scotland international is yet to make his Premier League debut after being eased back with appearances in the Carabao Cup and Europa League, but it looks like Emery is now ready to use him in bigger matches.

“He’s ready to play,” Emery told his press conference, as quoted on Arsenal’s official site.

“Now we have two options in that left-back role with Sead Kolasinac and him.

“We’re going to play a lot of matches after Monday. We will need every player.

“It depends how he comes into the first training with us, Sead, after his international matches.

“We now have two players in that position and we can use one on Monday, it depends how they are, one or the other.”

Arsenal fans will be glad to hear Tierney is now ready to make more of an impact, as the north London giants could certainly do with the highly-rated 22-year-old coming in as an upgrade on the unconvincing Sead Kolasinac.

Nacho Monreal left AFC to join Real Sociedad in the summer and Tierney now looks ideal to be a long-term replacement for the Spaniard in that position, with Kolasinac decent enough as cover for the role.