Chelsea legend Ashley Cole has named Jose Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti as two former Blues managers he hopes to take something from as he returns to Stamford Bridge as a coach.

As confirmed by Chelsea’s official site, the former left-back is back with the west London club after retiring from playing recently, and he should have a great deal to learn from the long list of top managers he worked for throughout his playing career.

At Chelsea, however, Cole singled out Mourinho and Ancelotti as two names he wanted to emulate, while he also paid tribute to things he picked up from Arsene Wenger during his time at Arsenal.

“Everyone has their own philosophy but you also have to take ideas that you like from different coaches,” Cole told the club’s official site.

“The first thing I learned on my coaching badges was that every coach is a thief!

“I want to take parts of Jose Mourinho in terms of how organised he was, Carlo Ancelotti for his man-management and how he would give players faith to go out and express themselves within his system and Arsene Wenger, who was definitely a great man-manager and put a lot of trust in young players to find things out for themselves and learn quickly from mistakes. It’s about being adaptable.”

CFC fans can certainly be excited to see how well Cole uses this experience as he begins work with the club’s academy this season.

The 38-year-old will now surely be a key ally for Frank Lampard, having worked with him at Derby County last season and now working to develop the next line of youngsters who could follow the likes of Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham into Lampard’s first-team in the future.