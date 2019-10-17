Tottenham could reportedly be without both Heung-Min Son and Christian Eriksen when they face Watford this weekend.

Spurs will be looking to bounce back from a nightmare week prior to the international break, suffering a 7-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League before then falling to a 3-0 loss away at Brighton.

SEE MORE: Tottenham eyeing Real Madrid ace as possible Eriksen replacement in January

In turn, perhaps the break came at a great time for Mauricio Pochettino’s men, but he would have been hoping that he would have a full squad to choose from this weekend.

As noted by the Evening Standard, he may well have to do without both Son and Eriksen, at least in his starting line-up, as the former arrived back late from international duty after what has been described as a gruelling clash against North Korea while the latter picked up a dead leg while in action for Denmark.

Tottenham sit in ninth place in the Premier League table ahead of the weekend, while they’re still just three points adrift of fourth-placed Leicester City.

With that in mind, a decent run of results will quickly move them up the table and so despite the blows of having key individuals missing against the Hornets, Pochettino will hope that he still has enough quality available to see his side pick up all three points and get back to winning ways.

Neither Son nor Eriksen appear to have long-term issues that will keep them sidelined, and so perhaps if they aren’t able to feature on Saturday afternoon, they may well target the Champions League clash against Red Star Belgrade next Tuesday night.

That game is followed by a trip to Anfield to face Liverpool, and so Tottenham will certainly hope their influential duo will be fully fit by then.