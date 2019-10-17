Brendan Rodgers speaks out on James Maddison casino incident

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has spoken out on James Maddison being spotted at a casino during England’s defeat to the Czech Republic last week.

The 22-year-old notably pulled out of the England squad with illness, but sparked controversy as he went to a casino during the game, which Gareth Southgate’s side lost 2-1.

Rodgers has defended Maddison, however, as he explained precisely what happened with the player that led him to this decision.

The Northern Irishman did admit that it perhaps wasn’t the best call by Maddison, saying: “It was a difficult period for him, there is no doubt. The kid was going away with the international team, he took ill whilst he was away. He wanted to stay and hopefully be ready for the second game.

“But the England medical staff – he had the flu – didn’t want it to spread to his team-mates and decided it was best for him to leave the camp.

“He leaves, he gets some tablets off our guys at the club and he feels better. He watches the England game at home alone on the Friday and then goes out at half-time to a casino on his own.

“He will probably make better decisions in his life but he went to sit and watch the second half by a poker table.”

At the end of the day, Maddison is a young footballer and what he does in his spare time is surely up to him – and if he is a keen gambler, he could do well to check out TheCasinoDB next time for the best places to play.

Either way, he won’t be the first or last footballer to enjoy a night out at a poker table or roulette wheel, and it hasn’t exactly affected his form, which has been excellent since he joined Leicester.