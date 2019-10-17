Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud is reportedly attracting interest and has two potential offers after conceding he could be open to an exit in January.

As noted by Goal.com, the 33-year-old was speaking after scoring for France over the international break about his future and noted that although he would continue to fight for his place at Chelsea, he would make a decision to leave in January if it benefitted his career.

It’s hard to fault Giroud for having that mindset as ultimately at his age, he’ll want a prominent role in order to enjoy the latter stages of his career and remain in contention for the France squad at Euro 2020.

Having been limited to just five appearances so far this season, with three of those being brief outings off the bench as Tammy Abraham has seemingly now established himself as first-choice striker under Frank Lampard, it’s looking increasingly difficult for the Frenchman to get his desired role at Stamford Bridge.

With that in mind, there could be reason for concern at Chelsea in the coming months as Calciomercato report that not only are Inter said to be interested in a possible swoop for Giroud, but now Vancouver Whitecaps could also make their move to try and convince him to make the switch to MLS.

Giroud has shown enough quality in recent times to suggest that he can still produce at a high level, and he appears to have the legs to continue to deal with the demands of Premier League football, or at least high level football in Europe.

In turn, it remains to be seen whether or not he’s ready to go Stateside at this stage of his career, or if he’ll perhaps wait for more options in Europe to present themselves before seriously considering a move away from Chelsea.