Frank Lampard set to rest important Chelsea star for Newcastle clash

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is reportedly considering resting N’Golo Kante for this weekend’s Premier League clash with Newcastle.

The Blues are back in action after the international break, but it looks like Kante might not be risked for this game with a big match in the Champions League against Ajax coming up next Wednesday.

According to the Evening Standard, Kante is expected to be fit to take on Ajax, but Lampard is eager to give him as much time as possible to recover for that game.

And although Newcastle showed they’re not necessarily going to be pushovers with a win over Manchester United before the international break, Lampard would likely hope that his team should have enough to beat the Magpies even without Kante.

The Standard’s report adds that there could be other worries for Chelsea, however, with Andreas Christensen injured during the international break, while Mateo Kovacic will also need to be monitored.

CFC have started to look very impressive in recent times despite their summer transfer ban and a poor initial start made under inexperienced manager Lampard.

Still, there’s no doubt they could do with Kante back as soon as possible to add some quality and experience to this youthful squad.