Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri has announced he’s back in training after recently missing a lot of action due to injury.
The Italy international made a strong start to the 2019/20 season for the Blues before his setback, and fans will surly be glad to see him back again.
Good to be back training with the lads! #CFC #EP33 ??? ?? pic.twitter.com/aTQHGgMqCV
— Emerson Palmieri (@emersonpalmieri) October 16, 2019
Watch the video clip above as Emerson announces his return with some shots of him taking part in Chelsea training once again.
This should be a big boost for Frank Lampard as he’ll need his senior stars fit this season to help his largely youthful team continue to progress.