Although we do have transfer windows, it seems that the work of Real Madrid is never done when it comes to securing that next transfer. They are constantly trying to unsettle players and convince clubs to let their stars go for a reasonable price.

The centre of midfield seems the most logical place where they need to strengthen. Luka Modric and Toni Kroos are starting to get older. The arrival of Dani Ceballos was meant to fill that gap but he found himself loaned out to Arsenal.

It seems their main target just now is Fabian Ruiz of Napoli. He’s surprised a lot of people after excelling in Italy after a move from Real Betis so of course Real are interested.

A report from AS has suggested the Napoli President is willing to listen to offers even though the player has a €100m release clause. That suggests he might be willing to let him go for less than that total.

The report also suggests that Barcelona were interested in him during the Summer, but also goes on to say that Fabian is negotiating a new contract with the Italian club. It’s not clear if that will remove the release clause or what it means for his future.

It does all suggest that a January move would be unlikely. He might even have aspirations to play for Spain so will want to try and stay settled and playing regularly in a bid to play in Euro 2020.

It would be a surprise if he doesn’t get a big move next Summer.