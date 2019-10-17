Former Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly holding talks over a sensational return to Old Trafford.

The Portugal international, currently with Juventus, spent a memorable six years at Man Utd earlier in his career, winning three Premier League titles, one Champions League title and other major honours with the club.

Still widely regarded as one of United’s greatest ever players, Ronaldo would no doubt be warmly welcomed back in the future, and it seems he’s weighing up such an offer.

According to Spanish source Diario Gol, the 34-year-old has discussed returning to the Red Devils on an initial deal as a player, before then taking up an ambassadorial role with the club.

It remains to be seen if Ronaldo will end up accepting this offer, with others also bound to be interested in his services.

Ronaldo clearly still has plenty to offer as a player and Diario Gol suggest he could continue his career in Qatar, the MLS or similar leagues in the near future.

Real Madrid are also said to be interested in snapping him up in a similar deal to the one MUFC have discussed with him.