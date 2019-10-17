Declan Rice hilariously pranked by West Ham team-mate Mark Noble

West Ham United star Declan Rice was the victim of a hilarious prank by team-mate Mark Noble in the video clip below.

The England international nearly lost it at an actor posing as a traffic warden as he was threatened with having his car towed in this prank set up by Betway Soccer.

Rice initially thought he was doing a promo involving playing FIFA in the building where this car park was situated, before he got an unpleasant surprise.

Rice comes out to see a clamp on his vehicle from an extremely annoying parking warden who won’t stop asking him for a selfie as he’s a massive West Ham fan!

The warden eventually called for his manager, which turned out to be Mark Noble, who’d also been feeding him with ideas via a headset.

Rice was a relieved man at the end of it and the actor playing the warden did eventually get his selfie!