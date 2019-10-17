Family of England fan who died attending Bulgaria clash call for inquiry over suspicious death

The family of England fan Rob Spray have called for an inquiry into his death after he was found dead in Bulgaria this week.
The 32-year-old was in Sofia attending the England match and was found dead in what his family believe were suspicious circumstances.
Although local authorities have suggested Spray’s death was down to drug use, his family are not convinced as they claim he was regularly tested as part of his job, according to the Telegraph.
Spray is said to have died in police custody having been taken from hospital in Bulgaria, and his family want an explanation as to why this was allowed to happen.
Speaking to the Telegraph, Mr Spray’s sister, Katie Brown, said: “We’ve got a liaison officer and he is telling us that the Bulgarian police aren’t speaking to the Staffordshire Police. So Staffordshire Police have told us they are going to get Interpol involved because the Bulgarian police are not giving us any answers.
“I’ve been speaking to Amanda Milling’s office because we want answers and we need some help. We want an independent inquiry into what happened. They said they will get on to the Foreign Office, but all they have called for so far is my brother’s travel insurance details.
“We want to get his body back. The local undertaker is coming, but we don’t know what to do. Nobody is helping us, we don’t know which way to turn. The only thing we’ve been told is that it could take a minimum of 14 days to get Rob back, but it could take longer if the autopsy is inconclusive. The toxicology report is coming Friday, but that’s all we’ve been told.”