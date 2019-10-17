Tottenham star Christian Eriksen is reportedly close to agreeing a transfer to Real Madrid and even has a property sorted in the Spanish capital.

The Denmark international has also been linked strongly with Manchester United in recent times, but it seems he’s now edging ever closer to a move to the Bernabeu instead.

According to Don Balon, Eriksen is currently looking set to agree his move to Madrid in January, but on a pre-contract agreement ahead of a free transfer to the club next summer.

This is a huge blow for Spurs, who miss out on a transfer fee for one of their best players, though one consolation perhaps is that he won’t be strengthening one of their rivals in Man Utd.

Eriksen could have been a fine signing for the Red Devils in a problem position, but it now looks like he’ll be leaving the Premier League after a superb spell in north London.

United have also been linked with players like James Maddison and Bruno Fernandes as potential alternatives to Eriksen.