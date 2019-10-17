Tottenham star Christian Eriksen is reportedly close to agreeing a transfer to Real Madrid and even has a property sorted in the Spanish capital.
The Denmark international has also been linked strongly with Manchester United in recent times, but it seems he’s now edging ever closer to a move to the Bernabeu instead.
MORE: Talks held: Man United star offers himself to Champions League giants as he sets condition for transfer
According to Don Balon, Eriksen is currently looking set to agree his move to Madrid in January, but on a pre-contract agreement ahead of a free transfer to the club next summer.
This is a huge blow for Spurs, who miss out on a transfer fee for one of their best players, though one consolation perhaps is that he won’t be strengthening one of their rivals in Man Utd.
Eriksen could have been a fine signing for the Red Devils in a problem position, but it now looks like he’ll be leaving the Premier League after a superb spell in north London.
United have also been linked with players like James Maddison and Bruno Fernandes as potential alternatives to Eriksen.