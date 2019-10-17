Pundit and former Premier League boss Harry Redknapp believes that this is Liverpool’s year in terms of winning the title and dethroning Man City.

The Merseyside giants have made a brilliant start to the campaign as they’ve rattled off eight consecutive wins and have built an ability to win even when not entirely convincing.

Having come so close last year, that could have either destroyed their confidence or given them more motivation to come again, and it appears as though it’s very much the latter.

Meanwhile, Man City have slipped up three times already and have fallen eight points behind, and even at this early stage of the season that could prove to be very costly for Pep Guardiola’s men.

So much so that Redknapp is convinced that Liverpool will win the Premier League title this season already after just eight games, as he also believes that City’s focus will start to switch to the Champions League in order for them to complete the collection under Guardiola.

” Liverpool (will be champions). Give them the trophy now. Absolutely, I’m so sure they will win it now. They are eight points clear and playing well,” he told The Mirror.

“If Manchester City were playing great then maybe not – but they have lost two games. They have lost to Wolves at home which everyone thought was an absolute certainty and they got beat at Norwich. So they have lost two games that they usually wouldn’t. They haven’t even played the tough games yet, they have got them to come. I can’t see Man City doing it this year.

“I think if they are going to win anything this year, it will be the Champions League.

“This is their year. They want to win that. Liverpool will want to win the Premier League, they’ve won the Champions League. Now they want to win the league. And I think that is what we will see this year.”

Time will tell if Redknapp’s prediction is accurate, as although the way in which the season has started would suggest that Liverpool are certainly emerging as favourites, there is still such a long way to go.

Injuries, poor form or other issues could yet derail them, and so it remains to be seen how well they deal with any setbacks or adversity along the way, with City surely still keen to avoid losing their crown without putting up a serious fight and putting their slow start behind them.

As seen last season, they are more than capable of putting together an incredible run of wins, but perhaps injuries to key players this season have already dented their confidence.