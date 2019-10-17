Good news for Arsenal fans as two players expected to return from injury to face Sheffield United

It’s still only October yet we’ve seen Unai Emery have a great start to the season, look to be written off and then start to turn things round again. Arsenal have had some positive results recently and players coming back from injury can only help that.

It seems that two more players should be available again to face Sheffield United on Monday.

According to a report from Football.London, Alexandre Lacazette and Emile Smith-Rowe are available for selection again after overcoming their injuries.

Lacazette seems to be the most obvious candidate to play in the game, but a start might be a big ask considering he’s been out for a while. The Frenchman might struggle to force his way in front of Pierre Emerick Aubameyang in the team, but an alternative to Nicolas Pepe would be welcome to Emery right now.

The Ivorian has started to resemble Gervinho as a highly touted signing from Lille who might not live up to expectations. He might still be settling into the Premier League but his performances haven’t impressed so far.

Smith-Rowe will be more of a fringe player who is more likely to play in the Carabao Cup, but he’s still someone that’s handy to have around the squad.

It already looks like Liverpool will run away with the title this season so second place might be the best that Arsenal can hope for. When you consider the way their season has been perceived so far, being only one point behind Man City is something the fans would probably have taken at the start of the campaign.