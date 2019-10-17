If Luke Shaw could stay fit then the left back position shouldn’t really be an issue for Man United. The England international is always a solid performer and someone the team can rely on.

Unfortunately he does have the tendency to pick up injuries throughout the season and it means Ashley Young plays far more than he should. Young is poor defensively and is easy to defend against as an attacking threat due to a lack of pace and always wanting to cut onto his right foot.

It means that Brandon Williams should get some opportunities to show what he can do in the first team. It remains to be seen if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would trust him as the regular back up to Luke Shaw, but he certainly has a bright future at the club.

This is evidenced as United have handed Williams an extended contract to tie him to the club until at least 2022:

Brandon Williams signs a new contract with #MUFC until 2022 with an option for an extra year! ? pic.twitter.com/pr81nQkdnZ — StrettyNews.com (@StrettyNews) October 17, 2019

He’s appeared in a couple of first team games this season and has looked perfectly at home in senior football. It’s possible that his long term development might be best served by going out on loan to get regular experience.

A lot may depend on the club’s recruitment in January. If another left back option can be brought in then it would leave Williams free to go out on loan. If not, he might spend the rest of the season on the fringes of the squad.