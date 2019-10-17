Tottenham have received positive news on the injury front as summer signings Ryan Sessegnon and Giovani Lo Celso are back in training.

Lo Celso has made just three brief appearances in the Premier League so far this season, with a hip injury keeping him sidelined since September.

SEE MORE: Tottenham star had to step in and stop coach punching Arsene Wenger after bad-tempered Arsenal clash

As for Sessegnon, the 19-year-old has yet to make his debut for Tottenham and so they will both undoubtedly be itching to get back into action.

As reported by the Evening Standard, the pair have handed Mauricio Pochettino a boost by returning to training, although it’s added that they aren’t expected to feature against Watford this weekend as that encounter will come too soon for their comebacks.

Nevertheless, given the difficulties that Spurs have faced so far this season, Pochettino will be buoyed by the fact that the pair are working towards returning to action, and he’ll be delighted when he can call upon them as he’ll need all the quality and depth possible to ensure Tottenham compete on multiple fronts this season.

Spurs sit down in ninth place in the Premier League table having collected just 11 points from their opening eight games, while they suffered a heavy 7-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League prior to the international break.

That was followed by defeat away from home to Brighton, and so any good news will be welcomed at this stage as they look to get back on track this weekend and start building some momentum.

Getting key individuals back from injury will certainly help that process, and both Lo Celso and Sessegnon certainly have the quality to make a difference, hence why Tottenham opted to sign the pair this past summer to help them progress and add more to the squad moving forward.