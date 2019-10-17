Former Liverpool man Jose Enrique hailed Andy Robertson, calling him the best left-back in the world last year.

The Scottish international has established himself as one of the finest in his position thanks to his performances with the Reds. Robertson came to Liverpool from Hull City in 2017 and has since made 90 appearances for the club, scoring twice and providing 20 assists.

He has been sensational on the left flank for the Reds through his tireless runs which has often created goals for the Reds. Last season, the 25-year-old provided 13 assists and was named in the PFA Team of the Year as well as in the Champions League Team of the Season.

Enrique lavished praise on the Scotland captain. Speaking to Sky Sports, the Spaniard said: “He is unbelievable. I’ve said it before, for me, last year he was the best left-back in the world. I know that was given to Marcelo but that was not fair in my opinion. Not just because Liverpool won the Champions League but because he has been an amazing player for Liverpool. He gives so much to that side. And him and Mane together (on Liverpool’s left)- I wouldn’t want to be on the right side for the other team.”

Robertson may not have found a place in the FIFPro World XI but that doesn’t deny the fact that he is among the best left-backs in the world. This season, the Scottish international has netted a goal against Red Bull Salzburg while providing two assists against Newcastle United and Chelsea.