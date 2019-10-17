Liverpool left-back and Scotland captain Andy Robertson heaped praise on Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay for his performances this season.

The 22-year-old has become a regular under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season and has been in fine form for the Red Devils so far. McTominay scored a magnificent long-range strike against Arsenal while providing an assist against Southampton.

SEE MORE: Manchester United figures excited by wonderkid’s development

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s fixture between Liverpool and Manchester United, Robertson hailed his compatriot. As quoted by Goal.com, the Scotland captain said: “He’s been excellent all season in a United team that has had its critics. I think he’s carried himself very well. I’ll be looking forward to facing him on Sunday. Obviously, I hope to come out on top.”

McTominay has been in fine form for Manchester United in what has been a pretty disappointing season for them so far. The 22-year-old produced an impressive performance for Scotland in their Euro qualifier against San Marino, providing two assists in an eventual 6-0 win.

With Paul Pogba out, the Scottish international will have to be in his best form this weekend if the Red Devils are to beat Liverpool at Old Trafford.

Provided Liverpool register a win, it’ll be their first at the Theatre of Dreams since 2014.