Arsenal have confirmed that Alexandre Lacazette has returned to full training after an ankle injury kept him out for more than a month.

The Frenchman had a fine start to the season, scoring twice in three matches. However, he injured his left ankle during the North London Derby in August and has since been sidelined.

Arsenal have confirmed that Lacazette has recovered and is back to full training. A statement on the club’s official website read: “Alex is progressing well and is back in full training. Decision on his participation for Monday’s match at Sheffield United will be made in the forthcoming days.”

Lacazette has been a crucial player for the Gunners. Since joining the club from Lyon, the 28-year-old has scored 38 goals while providing 18 assists in 91 appearances across all competitions.

Unai Emery will certainly prefer to see Lacazette start against Sheffield United but we’ll get a clearer picture in the upcoming days.

Once the Frenchman returns, it’ll be interesting to see the position where he will be used. In all of his appearances this season, Lacazette played as a centre-forward. If that remains the case, then Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will start as a winger.