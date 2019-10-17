PSG captain Thiago Silva heaped praise on Liverpool forward Sadio Mane, saying that the 27-year-old is a world-class player.

The Senegalese international has established himself as one of the best players in the world thanks to his impressive performances for the Reds. Last season, Mane netted 22 goals in the Premier League which won him the competition’s Golden Boot alongside Mohamed Salah and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. He also scored four goals in the Champions League and was included in the tournament’s Team of the Season.

This season, Mane has been in stunning form for Liverpool, netting eight goals and providing two assists in 11 appearances across all competitions.

Silva lavished praise on the winger, saying that he’s a world-class player and deserves to be in the discussion for the Ballon d’Or. As quoted by the Liverpool Echo, the PSG captain said: “Sadio Mane is a world class player. He is almost perfect. He moves very fast, controls the ball well and is very intelligent in his movements. With what he has achieved this year, I think he deserves to be in the discussion for the Ballon d’Or.”

There’s no doubt that Mane will be in the Ballon d’Or shortlist this year after his terrific run of form. He’ll most likely not win but should at least be in the Top 10 if not higher. Provided Mane maintains his current form, he could very well win the Ballon d’Or at some point in his career.

The 27-year-old will be eager to find the net in this weekend’s fixture against Manchester United.