It’s interesting that a lot of Jose Mourinho’s signings have either left or look to be on the way out of Old Trafford at some point soon. Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku have already moved to Inter Milan, and it seems that another player could be on his way to Milan.

Nemanja Matic is obviously out of favour under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer so it makes sense that he might be looking to move on. He’s 31 so wont want to spend his final playing years sitting in the stands.

According to The Sun, he could have a potential offer from Inter Milan in January. They report that Antonio Conte has made the Serbian his number one target in January and suggest talks have already taken place between the Italian club and his representatives.

If he does leave in January then it would continue the exodus of players signed by Jose Mourinho. Lukaku, Sanchez and Mkhitarian have already moved on, it looks like Pogba, Matic and Fred could leave if the right offer comes along while Eric Bailly and Diogo Dalot are constantly injured.

Lee Grant is a back up keeper so it means that Victor Lindelof is the only player who looks like a settled member of the first team squad just now. It’s hard to tell if Mourinho’s signings were not good enough or if this is a concerted effort by the club to purge all memories of his time in charge, but it’s a damning indictment of the club’s recruitment strategy over recent years.