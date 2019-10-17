Premier League leaders Liverpool are leading the race against rivals Chelsea to land the signing of this exciting football league youngster, the ace has already made his debut.

According to The Sun, Liverpool are ahead of rivals Chelsea in the race to sign Exeter City ace Ben Chrisene, the Reds have taken pole position after bringing the youngster up to Merseyside for a visit.

Chrisene recently made his debut for The Grecians and he’s also been capped at Under-15s level for England. It’s reported that Liverpool have invited the central midfielder to play with their youth team this weekend.

The Sun add that Exeter understand that the highly-rated youngster will leave and are helping the ace on his journey to find a new club and they’re hopeful of receiving a nice fee for his services.

The report does reiterate that the ace has trained with both clubs, but Liverpool’s offer to trial for the youth teams puts them firmly into pole position.

The MailOnline previously reported that the Blues were hopeful of lifting their transfer ban in January and are keen on beating the Reds to the ace’s signature.

Chrisene broke Amapdu’s record as the youngest ever player to feature for Exeter when he made his debut in the cup:

How good is it to see Ben Chrisene @OfficialECFC making his debut and making history at the age of 15 years, 10 months and 26 days @Carabao_Cup ?????? @jftagg @ECFC_Academy @ECFCST @ExEchoSport pic.twitter.com/fkBumeegBC — PPAUK (@ppauk) August 15, 2019

BBC Sport reported this summer that Exeter have made £5m in transfer fees from the sales of their most impressive academy stars in the last five years.

Exeter’s cooperation to help the ace with a dream move to a Premier League giant could boost them massively in the future.

Once Chrisene hones his ability in one of the country’s elite academies, it’s likely that either Chelsea or Liverpool will be keen on loaning the ace out to further his development in a couple of years.

Chrisene is certainly a player to keep an eye out for in the future.