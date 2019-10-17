Man United goalkeeping crisis: No recall option for talented loanee and reports suggest club failed to sign cover in the Summer

It’s fair to say that David de Gea hasn’t been at his best recently, he’s been culpable for a few goals and hasn’t looked completely confident in some games.

Despite that, there’s nobody else that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would want between the sticks as he faces a crucial run of games to potentially try and save his job.

The keeper was forced off through injury while playing for Spain during the international break and it’s still not clear how bad the injury is. It looks like he could probably struggle through a game but might have issues kicking, so it’s probably best to try and let him get over it.

The real problem is a lack of alternatives in the team. It’s difficult trying to get a solid number 2, you need someone who is prepared to not play an awful lot. Sergio Romero is serviceable but a big drop off from de Gea.

There might have been some hope that Dean Henderson could be recalled from Sheffield United. That was never going to be possible until January anyway due to the transfer window, but The Manchester Evening News has reported that there’s no recall option in the loan deal.

There’s also been some interesting reports emerging from Italy about possible interest in a keeper during the Summer. Goal.com has suggested that United made an enquiry to Juventus over the availability of former Arsenal keeper Wojciech Szczesny. It does seem that the interest in him was more to replace de Gea rather than back him up, but it shows that there was never any real trust in Romero to let him take over long term.

The other issue facing United is an injury to the Argentine could see Lee Grant starting Premier League games. Just when you thought the season couldn’t get any worse…