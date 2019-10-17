Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been advised to do a Jose Mourinho and park the bus against Liverpool in their Premier League clash this weekend.

The Red Devils welcome the league leaders to Old Trafford on Sunday and are in urgent need of a result after a dire start to the 2019/20 season.

However, Liverpool go into this game in superb form and will be favourites to take all three points, and possibly win comfortably against their struggling rivals.

Nicholas believes the only way for Man Utd to get something out of this game is to not attempt any expansive football and approach the match with caution.

This is precisely what Solskjaer’s predecessor Mourinho was famed for doing for much of his managerial career, but it’s fair to say these negative tactics did not go down too well among United fans.

The club has a history of playing attacking football and it’s fair to say this kind of approach, if Solskjaer goes for it, could majorly backfire against such a strong Liverpool side.

“They will scrap and sit in, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knows that – they will not play expansively here,” Nicholas said on Sky Sports, as quoted by the Metro.

“Man Utd will not want to get beat and walk away. This is a ‘parking the bus’ kind of game, in which they cannot take a risk.

“If they get beat and Liverpool embarrass them, then it could spell even more danger for Solskjaer.”