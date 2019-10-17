Manchester United have reportedly decided that 23 is the perfect age for signing a player amid links with Leicester City duo James Maddison and Ben Chilwell.

As noted in a report on the Red Devils’ transfer strategy from the Manchester Evening News, both Maddison and Chilwell turn 23 this season.

The pair have shone at the King Power Stadium and look ideal for Man Utd’s needs right now, having recently both been linked with the club for a potential combined £130million in a report from the Sun.

Maddison would be ideal to improve United’s creativity and give their struggling forwards like Marcus Rashford more to work with in the final third.

Chilwell, meanwhile, looks like he could be an upgrade on the inconsistent Luke Shaw, who has also had his troubles with injuries in his time at Old Trafford.

United signed Harry Maguire from Leicester in the summer and could do well to raid the Foxes again as they bring through more talented players.

As much as anything, Brendan Rodgers’ side now look a decent shout to rival MUFC for a top four spot, so strengthening their squad while weakening a rival could be ideal work by United.