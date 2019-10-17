Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted at changing his team’s formation to play two up front in a bid to boost Marcus Rashford’s form.

The Red Devils have made a poor start to the season and look overly reliant on the struggling Rashford up front after allowing both Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to leave in the summer.

The young England international just hasn’t got going yet this term and Solskjaer has admitted he’s had to play him more than he would have liked due to Anthony Martial’s absence through injury.

The Norwegian tactician, however, has been quoted by the Metro as suggesting he could try to improve things for both Rashford and the team in general by playing with two strikers.

This tactic is increasingly uncommon in the modern game, but Solskjaer has hinted that could be a system that sees Rashford at his best.

“Marcus is a centre forward who can play left, right and as a No 10. He wants to be able to play all the positions,” he said.

“I want him to be facing the goal, I want to be direct and attacking quickly, so at the moment I see him coming in off the left or as part of a two up front.

“Marcus’ movement is great, but maybe we just need to give him a game or two of rest because he’s played a lot.”

Man Utd fans will just hope Solskjaer has something up his sleeve as the club legend struggles to prove as successful as manager as he did during his playing days at Old Trafford.