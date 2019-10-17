Man Utd are reportedly among a number of top European clubs keeping tabs on Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria.

The 22-year-old operates predominantly as a defensive midfielder and had previous spells with Servette and Young Boys in his native Switzerland before moving to Gladbach in 2017.

SEE MORE: Solskjaer could take risk on Man Utd duo for crunch clash with Liverpool

Further, he now has 24 caps to his name and having established himself as a key figure for the Bundesliga outfit, he looks to have a bright future for club and country ahead of him.

However, it seems as though his form is attracting interest from elsewhere, with Bild noting that Man Utd have ‘already expressed their interest’, while Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Inter and Tottenham are all said to be interested too.

For any of the clubs mentioned above though, it promises to be an expensive deal as the report adds that Gladbach would look for a transfer fee of around €50m, thus making him their record outgoing transfer.

Time will tell if any of the clubs named are willing to splash out such a hefty fee for a player yet to be tested at the highest level in Europe, but ultimately he has shown plenty of promise and the calibre of the clubs said to be interested in him arguably says a lot about his talent and potential moving forward.

It would be a particularly important addition for Man Utd, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is arguably lacking a quality defensive midfielder and Zakaria would tick a lot of the boxes in terms of what the United boss is looking for along with his age given the strategy adopted this year to invest and show faith in youth.

The Red Devils didn’t fill the void left behind by Ander Herrera this past summer, and while it’s an optimistic vision to rely on academy products, they need experience and additional quality if they are to compete on multiple fronts for major trophies moving forward.