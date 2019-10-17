Lazio have reportedly handed Manchester United and other potential transfer suitors for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic a major boost.

According to Don Balon, the Italian giants have assured Milinkovic-Savic that they will seriously consider selling him next summer and lower his asking price, possibly to around €85million.

Don Balon’s report links the talented Serbia international as a target for Real Madrid, but he’s also been linked with Man Utd in the past.

Marca claimed Milinkovic-Savic was in the Red Devils’ sights over the summer as a potential replacement for Paul Pogba, though in the end neither player ended up moving.

Don Balon claim, however, that Real Madrid are now looking at the 24-year-old as an alternative to Pogba, so the two deals could perhaps still be connected.

If United decide to let their French midfield star leave, they could do well to allow him a move to Madrid so they no longer need to sign Milinkovic-Savic.

This could then allow the Lazio star to finally replace Pogba at Old Trafford in a move that could quite likely be a major upgrade for MUFC after Pogba’s struggles to fit in and fulfil his potential at the club.

Even if Pogba doesn’t leave, there is surely still room in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad for Milinkovic-Savic, who’d be a significant upgrade on flops like Nemanja Matic, Fred and Andreas Pereira.