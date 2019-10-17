Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has reportedly given up his transfer pursuit of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba to go after Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic instead.

The French tactician could do with strengthening in midfield at the moment as the likes of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos look past their best, and Pogba has long been linked as a top target in that position.

However, Don Balon now claim Zidane is set to switch his attention towards signing Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio as it looks like he could be more readily available for around £73million in the near future.

The Serbia international was notably also linked with Man Utd in the summer by Marca, but the deal never materialised, perhaps due to Pogba staying at Old Trafford and a replacement signing therefore not being necessary.

Still, many United fans would possibly prefer Milinkovic-Savic to Pogba at the moment after his impressive form in Serie A, while their player has not made enough of an impact in his time in the Premier League.

The better scenario for the Red Devils could be Milinkovic-Savic joining them this summer, freeing up Pogba to move to the Bernabeu.

It remains to be seen, however, if the club would take that view and risk letting one of their biggest names leave.