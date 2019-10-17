Chelsea are reportedly ready to try their luck with an ambitious £182million transfer bid for Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar.

The Brazil international’s future at PSG has been in doubt for some time, with plenty of speculation that he would be leaving this summer.

However, Neymar ended up staying put and the rumours continue about a deal being revived again in the future as Don Balon claim Chelsea are ready to join the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona in the running for the 27-year-old.

The Spanish outlet states Chelsea want Neymar as their replacement for Eden Hazard, who has been a big loss since leaving Stamford Bridge for Real Madrid this season.

Neymar could no doubt play that role well for the Blues, who should have plenty of money to spend once their transfer ban ends, as that prevented them from splashing any cash in the last transfer window.

The Athletic, meanwhile, report that Manchester United shouldn’t be in the running for Neymar as their slight change in transfer policy means they decided they viewed the deal as too risky when it emerged as a possibility in the summer.

The former Barca man seems an ideal Ed Woodward signing, but Chelsea will hope to take advantage of the Red Devils’ cooling interest.