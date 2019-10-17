Man City are reportedly also now interested in RB Salzburg forward Erling Haaland having recently scouted him, but potentially face serious competition.

The 19-year-old is enjoying a sensational season thus far, scoring 18 goals in just 11 games while also contributing five assists.

If he is capable of maintaining that level of form across the entire campaign, it would come as no surprise if he opted to move on to play at a higher level sooner rather than later.

With that in mind, The Sun now report that Man City could be the latest side to enter the transfer scrap to land Haaland’s signature, with Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United all said to be interested in prising him away next year.

However, any club wanting to put an official bid in will have to be prepared to dig deep into their pockets it seems, as the report goes on to suggest that RB Salzburg will look for around £50m in order to green light an exit for their prized asset.

With Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus in his squad, it could be questioned as to whether Guardiola needs another striker as he could run the risk of leaving certain individuals unhappy if they aren’t getting enough minutes.

In contrast, Man Utd have scored just nine goals in eight Premier League games so far this season and so after letting Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez leave this past summer, a swoop for Haaland would make a lot more sense for them.

However, City now look as though they could make their attempt to sign the talented starlet next year, while the Sun add that Salzburg are unlikely to do business in January, and rightly so given losing the teenager halfway through a campaign could prove to be a disaster for their hopes and objectives this year.