Manchester United may want to take note of transfer news coming out of Italy today regarding AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek.

The prolific Poland international has recently been linked with Man Utd by Calciomercato, translated by Team Talk, in a deal tipped to cost around £35.6million.

Piatek could be an ideal signing to improve this struggling Red Devils side, who have suffered since offloading both Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez without replacing them this summer.

And according to Gazzetta dello Sport, it now looks like Milan are under pressure to sell players this January, with Piatek named as one who could leave the San Siro.

It remains to be seen if this means United can definitely get the deal done, but this development surely makes the 24-year-old a more realistic target for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Despite Piatek’s recent dip in form, he’s looked superb for most of his career in Serie A, having first burst onto the scene with Genoa last season.

One imagines Piatek could recover and become a real asset for a big club like MUFC if they can pounce on his potential availability this winter.