Premier League Boxing Day fixtures announced: Full festive schedule for Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal and co.

The full list of Premier League fixtures for the festive period has been formalised ahead of Boxing Day, New Year’s Day and other surrounding match-days around Christmas.

See below for a full list and schedule for when the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester City are in action:

Tuesday December 3

19:30 Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth (Amazon Prime Sport)

20:15 Burnley v Man City (Amazon Prime Sport)

Wednesday December 4

19:30 Chelsea v Aston Villa (Amazon Prime Sport)

19:30 Leicester v Watford (Amazon Prime Sport)

19:30 Man Utd v Spurs (Amazon Prime Sport)

19:30 Southampton v Norwich (Amazon Prime Sport)

19:30 Wolves v West Ham (Amazon Prime Sport)

20:15 Liverpool v Everton (Amazon Prime Sport)

Thursday December 5

19:30 Sheff Utd v Newcastle (Amazon Prime Sport)

20:15 Arsenal v Brighton (Amazon Prime Sport)

Saturday December 7

12:30 Everton v Chelsea (BT Sport)

17:30 Man City v Man Utd (Sky Sports)

Sunday December 8

14:00 Aston Villa v Leicester (Sky Sports)

14:00 Newcastle v Southampton*

14:00 Norwich v Sheff Utd*

16:30 Brighton v Wolves (Sky Sports) *After Sheffield Utd v Newcastle moved to 5 Dec

Monday December 9

20:00 West Ham v Arsenal (Sky Sports)

Saturday December 14

12:30 Liverpool v Watford (BT Sport)

17:30 Southampton v West Ham (Sky Sports)

Sunday December 15

14:00 Man Utd v Everton (Sky Sports)

14:00 Wolves v Spurs*

16:30 Arsenal v Man City (Sky Sports) *Due to Wolves’ participation in UEFA Europa League

Monday December 16

20:00 Crystal Palace v Brighton (Sky Sports)

Saturday December 21

12:30 Everton v Arsenal (BT Sport)

17:30 Man City v Leicester (Sky Sports)

Sunday December 22

14:00 Watford v Man Utd (Sky Sports)

16:30 Spurs v Chelsea (Sky Sports)

Thursday December 26

12:30 Spurs v Brighton (Amazon Prime Sport)

15:00 AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal (Amazon Prime Sport)

15:00 Aston Villa v Norwich (Amazon Prime Sport)

15:00 Chelsea v Southampton (Amazon Prime Sport)

15:00 Crystal Palace v West Ham (Amazon Prime Sport)

15:00 Everton v Burnley (Amazon Prime Sport)

15:00 Sheff Utd v Watford (Amazon Prime Sport)

17:30 Man Utd v Newcastle (Amazon Prime Sport)

20:00 Leicester v Liverpool (Amazon Prime Sport)

Friday December 27

19:45 Wolves v Man City (Amazon Prime Sport)

Saturday December 28

12:30 Brighton v AFC Bournemouth (Sky Sports)

17:30 Norwich v Spurs (Sky Sports)17:30 West Ham v Leicester*

19:45 Burnley v Man Utd (BT Sport)*After Leicester v Liverpool moved to 20:00 on 26 Dec

Sunday December 29

14:00 Arsenal v Chelsea (Sky Sports)

16:30 Liverpool v Wolves (Sky Sports)

18:00 Man City v Sheff Utd**After Wolves v Man City moved to 27 Dec

Wednesday January 1

12:30 Brighton v Chelsea (BT Sport)

12:30 Burnley v Aston Villa (BT Sport)

15:00 Newcastle v Leicester (BT Sport)

15:00 Southampton v Spurs (BT Sport)

15:00 Watford v Wolves (BT Sport)

17:30 Man City v Everton (BT Sport)

17:30 Norwich v Crystal Palace (BT Sport)

17:30 West Ham v AFC Bournemouth (BT Sport)

20:00 Arsenal v Man Utd (BT Sport)

Thursday January 2

20:00 Liverpool v Sheff Utd (BT Sport)

Friday January 10

20:00 Sheff Utd v West Ham (Sky Sports)

Saturday January 11

12:30 Crystal Palace v Arsenal (BT Sport)

17:30 Spurs v Liverpool (Sky Sports)

Sunday January 12

14:00 AFC Bournemouth v Watford (Sky Sports)

16:30 Aston Villa v Man City (Sky Sports)

Saturday January 18

12:30 Watford v Spurs (BT Sport)

17:30 Newcastle v Chelsea (Sky Sports)

Sunday January 19

14:00 Burnley v Leicester (Sky Sports)

16:30 Liverpool v Man Utd (Sky Sports)

Tuesday January 21

19:30 AFC Bournemouth v Brighton*

19:30 Aston Villa v Watford*

19:30 Crystal Palace v Southampton**

19:30 Everton v Newcastle*

19:30 Sheff Utd v Man City (BT Sport)

20:15 Chelsea v Arsenal (BT Sport) *Change from 19:45 kick-off **Club agreement

Wednesday January 22

19:30 Leicester v West Ham (BT Sport)

19:30 Spurs v Norwich*

20:15 Man Utd v Burnley (BT Sport) *Change from 19:45 kick-off

Thursday January 23

20:00 Wolves v Liverpool (BT Sport)