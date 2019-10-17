It’s starting to become clear to everyone that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wont be the long term Man United manager. He’s popular and I’m sure he’s trying hard, but the damage being done this season could take a very long time to bounce back from.

As a result it’s not a great surprise to hear that United are looking at a potential successor. Max Allegri is the main person who seems to get mentioned, and it seems an appointment could be close.

A report from The Sun has suggested the Italian is already learning English in preparation for the job and a deal seems close to being completed.

They also go on to suggest that he wants as much time as possible to try and rescue United’s season so would be keen on a quick appointment. It’s not clear how the United board intend to deal with this situation, but a heavy defeat to Liverpool at the weekend could provide the excuse they need to move Solskjaer on.

The Norwegian is so popular at Old Trafford that it will be a tough one for everybody to take. There was always a feeling that Moyes, van Gaal and Mourinho had outworn their welcome, but the case with Solskjaer feels a bit different.

He might be too proud to accept it, but a move upstairs to some sort of director of football role could be beneficial to everyone. He’s helped to oversee some good recruitment in the Summer so he could help the club with that side of things.

Either way a decision needs to be made soon. If the board want to fully back Solskjaer then that’s great, but they need to come out and be clear about that. It also helps nobody if they are waiting around for a bad result to give them an excuse.

The result on Sunday could be huge if it goes the wrong way for United.