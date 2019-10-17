Pundit urges Man United to make triple transfer raid on Premier League rivals

It tends to be the case that talk show radio hosts just throw out so many suggestions in the hope that something eventually comes true. Here we have a rare case when something would actually make sense, even if it seems unlikely.

Speaking on his Talksport radio show, Alan Brazil has urged Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to make a raid on Aston Villa to sign John McGinn, Tyrone Mings and Jack Grealish. It would certainly address a lot of the problems in the United squad but it’s hard to see Villa agreeing to sell their top players.

It doesn’t matter how many years he’s spent at the club, Ashley Young is an utterly woeful left-back so someone needs to come in to provide cover when Luke Shaw is injured. Mings made his England debut this month so would probably push for a first team spot and would provide cover in central defence.

The midfield is the biggest issue right now. The strikers aren’t scoring but the midfield can’t control a game or make chances so they are always going to struggle. McGinn would provide a relentless energetic presence in midfield capable of doing everything.

Grealish might not be good enough for the top level, but you have to fancy he would be a better option than Jesse Lingard just now.

There’s a bit of a fascination from a Scottish point of view to see what John McGinn would be like a truly big club. He’s managed to step up every time he’s made a move so far so it’s likely he would be a great signing.

You could only imagine that Villa would want £100+ to let the trio leave so a triple signing is beyond unlikely, but it would certainly improve the squad if they managed to sign three players like this.