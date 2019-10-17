Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has reportedly asked a potential managerial candidate to reject any potential job offers and wait for a call from Madrid.

According to Spanish outlet Don Balon, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has urged Jose Mourinho not to accept a potential offer to manage Tottenham Hotspur as a return to Los Blancos is on the cards.

The Spanish giants are currently sitting top of La Liga, however Zinedine Zidane has struggled to spark the same success he once had in the Champions League so far this season.

Los Blancos have taken just one point from their opening two group stage games against Paris Saint-Germain and Club Brugge.

Don Balon’s report states that a disappointing result in the Clasico against Barcelona could lead to Zidane’s second stint as manager coming to an end.

Fortunately, Zidane can relax as the eagerly-anticipated clash has been pushed back to Wednesday December 18 due to political unrest in Catalonia following the imprisonment of separatist leaders, as per Cadena Ser.

El Clasico isn’t the only factor that is weighing on Zidane’s future though, Don Balon add that pressure is mounting on the Frenchman because of his reluctance to play stars James Rodriguez and Vinicius Junior more often.

Madrid were firmly behind rivals Barcelona in the power rankings during Mourinho’s time in the Spanish capital. Pep Guardiola’s dominant side from that period of time is arguably the best team of this generation.

Mourinho won three trophies during his time as Los Blancos’ boss, he lifted the Copa Del Rey, La Liga and Spanish Super Cup.

Avid football fans will be eagerly-awaiting the return of Jose Mourinho to the dugout, the ‘Special one’ brings a level of excitement that many of today’s top managers can’t compete with.