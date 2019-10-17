Liverpool star Sadio Mane said that he found Mohamed Salah’s reaction to be strange following an incident during the Reds’ match against Burnley.

Nearly 50 days back, Jurgen Klopp’s side registered a 3-0 win against the Clarets at Turf Moor. During the match, Mane seemed to be fuming after being substituted. The 27-year-old was angry with Salah for not giving him a pass and going for goal himself.

Mane spoke about the Egyptian international’s reaction, saying that he found it strange. As quoted by Metro, the Senegal international told Canal Plus: “He said to me ‘Sadio, why are you angry?’ I told him ‘You needed to give me the ball, Mo’, to which he replied ‘I didn’t see you. You know I’ve got nothing against you’.

“I knew that, but his reaction was a bit strange to me. We’re always side by side. He’s 10 and I’m 11. We text each other sometimes. We even talk on the phone, but we don’t have a problem.”

So far, there doesn’t seem any issue between Mane and Salah. The duo have been in fine form for Liverpool this season so far with the former amassing eight goals and two assists while the latter has six goals and three assists to his name.

The Reds have a big game this weekend against rivals Manchester United. Liverpool will be hoping to register their first win against the Red Devils at Old Trafford since 2014.