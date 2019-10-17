Manchester United are reportedly ready to try a move for Atletico Madrid star Saul Niguez in the January transfer window as they make the midfielder a priority target.

According to Don Balon, the Red Devils are planning to try to lure Saul to Old Trafford this winter, with the deal likely to cost around £129million.

While that’s obviously very expensive, it’s an ambitious deal that looks badly needed at Man Utd right now after their dire start to the season, with Saul a huge upgrade on the midfielders they currently have.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer surely cannot carry on for the rest of 2019/20 with the likes of Nemanja Matic, Fred, Andreas Pereira and Scott McTominay his key players alongside Paul Pogba if he is to get the club back into the top four.

Saul has shown his world class ability for Atletico down the years and looks a worthwhile long-term investment at £129m.

The 24-year-old is a fine all-rounder in the middle of the park and could be just the player to finally help get the best out of Pogba at MUFC.