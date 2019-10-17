Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has conceded that he could take a risk on Anthony Martial and Aaron Wan-Bissaka against Liverpool.

The Red Devils host their old rivals at Old Trafford on Sunday, not only hoping to give themselves a boost after a torrid start to the Premier League campaign but also to slow down Liverpool’s title push.

As noted by Sky Sports, United have already suffered a double major blow as both Paul Pogba and David De Gea have been ruled out due to injury, and so that is a nightmare situation for Solskjaer as he’ll have to make do without two of his most senior and talented stars while trying to obtain a potentially crucial positive result.

Perhaps with that setback in mind, he has now admitted that he could try and get minutes out of both Wan-Bissaka and Martial, who themselves are both coming back from injury blows and so it could be considered a risk to rush them back into action.

“I can’t tell you 100 per cent [who] is going to be fit as something might happen,” he is quoted as saying by The Sun. “But hopefully Aaron and Anthony will last the training this week and be available for selection.

“If it’s for half a game or 30 minutes I don’t know but let’s see where they’re at.”

It could be argued that will only be the case if the Man Utd medical staff give Solskjaer the green light to select the pair, in which case they would considered fit enough to feature.

Nevertheless, to come back into the fold for such a major fixture and given the tempo, pace and intensity of the encounter, it’s not going to be easy for any player to feature.

Time will tell whether or not Solskjaer risks the pair or only uses them if absolutely necessary, but Man Utd appear to have the odds stacked against them this weekend given the form of the two sides and the latest injury news.