Real Madrid have been hit with a serious injury crisis ahead of their La Liga clash with Real Mallorca this weekend, Los Blancos aren’t having any luck this season.

According to Spanish outlet El Chiringuito, Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale is injured for Los Blancos’ upcoming La Liga clash with Real Mallorca and their Champions League tie with Galatasaray.

Madrid correspondent Arancha Rodriguez has also reported that crucial first-team stars Raphael Varane and Thibaut Courtois are doubtful for Saturday evening’s match against Mallorca.

Rodriguez also reports that stars Lucas Vazquez, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Nacho Fernandez are all still recovering from injuries – this leaves Zinedine Zidane’s squad down to bare bones.

The only possible silver lining from the injury crisis that the Spanish giants are suffering from is that some of Madrid’s marquee summer signings will have the chance to establish themselves in the first-team.

After a disappointing start to their Champions League campaign, Madrid need a win against Turkish giants Galatasaray. It may be best for Zidane not to risk any of his returning stars against Mallorca in order to save them for midweek.