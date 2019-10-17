Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has backed under-fire manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in front of around 400 of the club’s employees.

According to the Independent, Manchester United vice-chairman Ed Woodard has reassured the club’s employees that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the right man to get the Red Devils back to the top.

Red Devils legend Solskjaer has been steering the ship that has led United to their worst league start in 30 years, the Manchester outfit are sitting 12th in the league after winning just two of their eight games so far this season.

The Independent report that Woodward backed Solskjaer in front of around 400 of the club’s employees at an annual all-staff meeting.

Here’s what the chief was quoted as saying in regards to Solskjaer:

“Ole’s vision maps exactly to the core three football objectives we have: We must win trophies, we must play attacking football, and we must give youth its chance,”