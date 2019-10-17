Buyout clauses seem to be getting more complicated as time goes on. It always looked like a player had one clause for the length of their contract. Now we are starting to see amounts change or sometimes disappear after a certain length of time.

It was clear that Arsenal wanted to strengthen their defence this Summer, they eventually signed Kieran Tierney and David Luiz. It’s hard to say the Brazilian is a long term reliable option so it would make sense to sign someone else next Summer.

According to a report from Sportwitness, The Gunners made an offer of €60m for RB Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano in the Summer, unfortunately his buyout clause was worth €80m at the time.

The report goes on to quote German outlet Kicker by saying his release clause is due to reduce by €20m each Summer. This should mean if Unai Emery wants to go back in for him next Summer then they should be able to get him for only €60m this time.

A lot could depend on the form of David Luiz and the progress of William Saliba. Arsenal signed the young centre back but loaned him back to Saint Etienne for this season. He looks promising but might not be a first team option when he returns next year.

The report does go on to suggest that the German club are desperate to extend Upamecano’s contract to prevent him from leaving, but Arsenal should consider making the move if he’s available for a reasonable price.

He’s only 20 but he’s already closing in on 100 career appearances. He’s tall, quick and good on the ball so represents the ideal modern defender. It will be interesting to see if he does make a move next Summer.