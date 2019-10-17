Juventus are reportedly hopeful that Paulo Dybala, Juan Cuadrado and Blaise Matuidi will all put pen to paper on contract renewals.

The win over Inter prior to the international break saw the Turin giants leapfrog their rivals into top spot in the Serie A table after seven games.

Having also made a positive start in the Champions League, things are seemingly going to plan for Maurizio Sarri so far this season as he looks to oversee further success for the Bianconeri who have dominated domestically for years.

In order to have the best possible chance of maintaining that success, Sarri will want to keep key players at the club for the foreseeable future, and it appears as though three of them could be moving towards signing new deals.

According to Tuttosport, initial talks have begun between Dybala’s representatives and the club over a new deal, with his current contract set to expire in 2022. While that gives them plenty of time to get an agreement in place, it’s a sensible move from Juventus to avoid any possible drama further down the road in terms of losing Dybala for less than his real value.

Further, having shown that he can play a key role this season when given a chance after a tricky start and amid plenty of speculation over the summer, it will solidify his place at Juventus moving forward.

Meanwhile, Tuttosport also report that both Cuadrado and Matuidi are perhaps a little closer to getting a deal signed, as they’re both expected to pen new contracts in the near future as they will be more of a priority given they face becoming free agents next summer.

All three have played key roles so far this season, and so should Juventus get new deals in place, it will come as a welcome boost for Sarri and the fans to keep that winning core in tact.