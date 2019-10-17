Real Madrid have reportedly decided to make Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti a top transfer target to replace Luka Modric.

And in encouraging news for the Spanish giants, it’s claimed by Don Balon that PSG are ready to let Verratti go if he wants to, despite previously being reluctant to do so.

Don Balon claim the Ligue 1 giants could clear the Italy international to join Madrid for around €120million, in what could be an important move for Los Blancos.

Verratti would make an ideal long-term replacement for Luka Modric at the Bernabeu, with the Croatian ageing and past his best now.

Verratti, by contrast, is 26 years of age and should still have his best years ahead of him, and has already shown what a talent he is in his time at the Parc des Princes.

One imagines other top clubs could take notice if Verratti really is available for a reasonable price in the near future, but Real would do well to get this signing done to sort out their midfield after their recent struggles.

Real have also notably been linked with Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba by the Daily Mirror, so there could be more than one change to their midfield next season.