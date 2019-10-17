Video: Adorable moment as fan breaks down in tears when PSG star signs his shirt

It seems that football has become a very cynical place in the past few years, players tend to only care about themselves and trying to get more followers on social media so a lot of their antics just come across as self serving.

This might be completely staged, but it’s a really adorable moment to watch. A young PSG fan met Marco Verratti and completely broke down in tears:

? Vous vous rappelez de l’enfant qui est venu faire signer son maillot du PSG à Marco Verratti dans #VerrattiCommeJamais ? Il s’appelle Noah, et il a eu un petit soucis… juste avant ? #tropmignon #TeamPSG #Footissime pic.twitter.com/JFanbBHS0h — Footissime (@FootissimeRMC) October 16, 2019

I’m not sure how old that fan is but he’s almost the same height as the diminutive Italian, but it shows that football can still bring joy to the people.