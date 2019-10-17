Menu

Video: Adorable moment as fan breaks down in tears when PSG star signs his shirt

Paris Saint-Germain
It seems that football has become a very cynical place in the past few years, players tend to only care about themselves and trying to get more followers on social media so a lot of their antics just come across as self serving.

This might be completely staged, but it’s a really adorable moment to watch. A young PSG fan met Marco Verratti and completely broke down in tears:

I’m not sure how old that fan is but he’s almost the same height as the diminutive Italian, but it shows that football can still bring joy to the people.

