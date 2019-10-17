Some Chelsea fans love that Blues legend Ashley Cole has returned to the Stamford Bridge outfit as an academy coach, this could the start of an exciting chapter.

According to Chelsea’s official website, Blues legend Ashley Cole has returned to west London as an Under-15s coach, the former left-back has already helped guide the side to winning the National Premier League finals.

Cole established himself as a Chelsea legend after a controversial move from boyhood club Arsenal, the left-back silenced his critics by winning everything with the Blues.

He has 13 winners medals to his name, Cole enjoyed an illustrious career.

Some fans forget just how good the full-back was for England as well, the Londoner is the Three Lions’ sixth most capped player with a staggering 107 appearances.

Cole is one of those players that unfortunately only received the respect he deserved once he hung up his boots. He’s one of the country’s biggest stars of the last 20 years, alongside the likes of Wayne Rooney and David Beckham.

Here’s how some Chelsea fans reacted to the news:

Welcome Home Legend ???? — Mount SZN (@Talented1ones) October 17, 2019

Legend. The best left back the premier League has ever seen ? — Sami? (@SamuelOkellogum) October 17, 2019

Great to see him back, the best left back we’ve ever had. — Kevin ??????? (@_kevlar1) October 17, 2019

Best LB in the PL has ever had ? — Lamps (@CFCLamps_) October 17, 2019

ALL MY LEGENDS FINDING THEIR WAY BACK TO THE BRIDGE !!! #KTBFFH ??? — Chris Montana (@_ChinoDelFino) October 17, 2019

ASH !!!! ??? welcome home — Tom Clifford (@tomcliffordcfc) October 17, 2019

Simply the Best LB in the Premier League history. LEGEND ? — ?????? ?????? (@Fxds13) October 17, 2019

brilliant appointment — Mark Worrall (@gate17marco) October 17, 2019

Former best Left Back Ashley Cole — Pride Of London (@PrideOfLondan) October 17, 2019

Chelsea should be commended for their willingness to bring former players into the coaching fold after their retirement.

A flick through Chelsea’s official website will show you just how many ex-stars are involved with the Blues right now.

Premier League great Claude Makelele returned to the Blues this summer as a technical mentor to the club’s academy players.

Ex-stars Tore Andre Flo, Carlo Cudicini and Paulo Ferreira all act as technical coaches to the players that are currently out on loan.

Jody Morris is Frank Lampard’s assistant manager and former midfielder Eddie Newton is also a first-team coach.

Premier League Golden Glove winning stopper Petr Cech was appointed as a technical and performance advisor this summer.