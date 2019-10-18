Menu

“100% gone next summer” – Some Man United fans think key star will seal transfer away after he’s spotted with Euro giants boss

Manchester United FC
Man United fans are adamant that Paul Pogba will be leaving them in the near future after he was spotted chatting with Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane.

Pogba was pictured having a conversation with the Los Blancos boss in Dubai this week, which comes after Real were interested in the Frenchman during the summer window as per the Mirror.

Zidane has since come out and stated that him meeting Pogba in Dubai was purely coincidental as per the Mirror, admitting that “my encounter with Pogba was purely by chance. We know each other well so we talked.”

Despite this, United fans have still been flocking to Twitter to claim that the French international will be leaving them in the near future, something that doesn’t seem too unlikely given how much he was linked with a move away over the summer.

Pogba has been one of United’s best players ever since his move back to Old Trafford from Juventus, however even with that in mind, it seems these United fans still believe he’ll be off soon after the emergence of this photo of him and Zidane…

