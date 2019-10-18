Man United fans are adamant that Paul Pogba will be leaving them in the near future after he was spotted chatting with Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane.

Pogba was pictured having a conversation with the Los Blancos boss in Dubai this week, which comes after Real were interested in the Frenchman during the summer window as per the Mirror.

Zidane has since come out and stated that him meeting Pogba in Dubai was purely coincidental as per the Mirror, admitting that “my encounter with Pogba was purely by chance. We know each other well so we talked.”

Despite this, United fans have still been flocking to Twitter to claim that the French international will be leaving them in the near future, something that doesn’t seem too unlikely given how much he was linked with a move away over the summer.

Pogba has been one of United’s best players ever since his move back to Old Trafford from Juventus, however even with that in mind, it seems these United fans still believe he’ll be off soon after the emergence of this photo of him and Zidane…

Probably asking him how many noughts he wants on his contract — Jamie (@JamieUtd) October 18, 2019

Pogba is 100% gone next summer. No way he stays or renews his contract. — Brian (@brian_b393) October 18, 2019

He told him to not renew at United

He’s off come summer imo — SirTonic? (@sirtonicMUFC) October 18, 2019

Why would any player in his prime want to play for a clueless manager

in a team full of average players, when he can go elsewhere and compete for major trophy’s. Pogba should jump at the chance to leave. — MikeScofield (@MikaelScofield_) October 18, 2019

Zidane has our whole fan base on strings loooooool just accept he’s going to Madrid next summer lads. This saga really does show how much Zidane rates Pogba but ‘top red’ John will tell you he doesn’t ‘love the club’ and is therefore shit ???? https://t.co/TSPPfKnpgh — Ibrahim Shabaz (@IbrahimShabaz4) October 18, 2019