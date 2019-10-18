Man United have been handed a big boost in their pursuit of Kalidou Koulibaly, after Napoli chief Aurelio De Laurentiis confirmed that the club will eventually sell him in the future.

United have been linked with Senegalese international Koulibaly for some time now, with the Sun even recently stating that the Red Devils were eyeing up the £90M-rated man alongside Declan Rice in an ambitious double swoop.

And now, following this, it seems like United may very well be able to get their hands on the Napoli chief in the near future, especially if these words from De Laurentiis after anything to go off.

As per the Sun, when speaking about Koulibaly’s future with Napoli, De Laurentiis stated “I loved Koulibaly the man so I refused £91m offer, but a time will come when I’ll have to sell him.”

This news will surely be music to United’s ears, as it seems like Napoli are resigned to losing the world class central defender in the near future.

Kouliably has been one of the best defenders on the planet for a number of years now, thus we can easily see why United are reportedly after him.

The former Genk man is one of the most consistent and dominant centre-backs in Italy, something United could definitely do with going forward.

Despite conceding the fourth least amount of PL goals this year, combined with the fact that they signed Harry Maguire this summer, United’s defence still looks shaky at times, something that’d surely be eradicated should they get bring in Koulibaly.

And that scenario could very well become a reality in the future should De Laurentiis’ words be anything to go off…