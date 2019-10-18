Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe feels that a good result against Liverpool can turn their season around.

The Red Devils have endured a disappointing start to the season as they are 12th in the tale with only nine points from eight matches. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side last won a league match on September 14 when they beat Leicester City at Old Trafford.

Since then, Manchester United drew against Arsenal while suffering defeats to West Ham and most recently, Newcastle United.

Tuanzebe feels that a positive result against Liverpool could boost the Red Devils’ confidence. Speaking to the club’s official website, the 21-year-old said: “It would mean a lot to us, it would mean a lot to the fans. You know, just to boost confidence, have us on a snowball effect and get a win and momentum. I think that’s what we need right now to get us back on track and playing the football we know we can play.”

Manchester United may home advantage but Liverpool are the favorites to win on Sunday given the current form of bot teams. Besides, the Red Devils will be without the likes of Paul Pogba and David de Gea.

Provided Solskjaer’s team manage to pull off a win against Liverpool this weekend, it could well be a morale booster for them.